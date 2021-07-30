Invst LLC Buys Shares of 6,440 Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter worth about $92,783,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 708,954.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,311 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,549,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,158,000 after acquiring an additional 87,094 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,679,000 after acquiring an additional 180,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of PUK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.27. 829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,137. The company has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

