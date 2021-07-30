Invst LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,300 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 452,098 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 574,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after acquiring an additional 353,971 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,564,000 after acquiring an additional 255,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,912,000 after acquiring an additional 224,925 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,599. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

