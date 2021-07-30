Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,098 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,141% compared to the typical daily volume of 169 put options.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

PKG stock opened at $140.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

