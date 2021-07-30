Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%.

Shares of ISBC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,993. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Investors Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $15.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

ISBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.65 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

