Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Janus Henderson Group (JHG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE: JHG) recently:

7/28/2021 – Janus Henderson Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

7/23/2021 – Janus Henderson Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

7/20/2021 – Janus Henderson Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Janus Henderson Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

7/16/2021 – Janus Henderson Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

7/12/2021 – Janus Henderson Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/9/2021 – Janus Henderson Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Janus Henderson Group plc is an investment management company. It provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors. Janus Henderson Group plc, formerly known as Janus Cap Grp, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

NYSE:JHG opened at $42.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.97.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 3.84%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter worth $6,773,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,355,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 110,220 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

