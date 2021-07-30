Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Chevron (CVX)

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/23/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/22/2021 – Chevron was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $127.00.

7/22/2021 – Chevron was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/12/2021 – Chevron is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $127.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $130.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/1/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $130.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $111.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Chevron had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CVX stock opened at $102.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 31.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

