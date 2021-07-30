Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.09. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 69,833 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0538 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 110.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

