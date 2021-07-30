Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.09. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 69,833 shares.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0538 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
