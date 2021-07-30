Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.54 on Friday, reaching $363.94. 1,388,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,005,625. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.20. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $256.55 and a fifty-two week high of $368.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

