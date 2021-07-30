Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 9.6% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $34,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $364.82. 1,931,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,005,625. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $256.55 and a 52 week high of $368.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.