Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $27.40 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.32.

