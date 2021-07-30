Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the June 30th total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,466,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of KBWB traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.88. 77,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,677. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,354,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,256,000 after purchasing an additional 84,169 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 29,499 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000.

