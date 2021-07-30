Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the June 30th total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,466,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of KBWB traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.88. 77,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,677. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.13.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%.
