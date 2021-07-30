Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 2.6% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Intuit by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 20,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $526.31. 18,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,068. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.63. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.05 and a 12-month high of $532.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

