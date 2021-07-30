Intrust Bank NA Makes New $498,000 Investment in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.19. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

