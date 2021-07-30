Intrust Bank NA Increases Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Diodes were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 22.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth about $365,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 424.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 24,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 21.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $80.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.06. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 14,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,068,963.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,473,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,733 shares of company stock worth $3,288,217. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.