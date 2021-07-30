Intrust Bank NA Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,003,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $206.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.07. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.55 and a 52-week high of $207.12.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

