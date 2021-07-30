Intrust Bank NA Grows Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,370 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOD opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5491 dividend. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

