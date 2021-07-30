Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 290,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Republic Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Republic Services by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 124,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Republic Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.43.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $115.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.63 and a one year high of $117.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.75%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

