Intrust Bank NA Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,286 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $26.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

