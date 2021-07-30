Intrust Bank NA Acquires 345 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in MasTec were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen began coverage on MasTec in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, raised their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.12. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.40 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

