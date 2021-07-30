Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,666.67 ($74.04).

Several research analysts have commented on ITRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 6,450 ($84.27) to GBX 6,250 ($81.66) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 5,450 ($71.20) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 5,198 ($67.91) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of £163.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 65.61 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.