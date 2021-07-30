Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IKTSY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cheuvreux raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of IKTSY stock opened at $77.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.60.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

