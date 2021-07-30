Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $71.17

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.17 and last traded at $72.59, with a volume of 1930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IKTSY shares. HSBC raised shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intertek Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.4463 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.30%.

About Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

