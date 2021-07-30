International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Decreased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 54,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in International Business Machines by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $141.44. 10,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,717,411. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $126.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.