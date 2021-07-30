Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

LON:ICP opened at GBX 2,171 ($28.36) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,163.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total transaction of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07). Also, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 5,416 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,162 ($28.25), for a total value of £117,093.92 ($152,983.96).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

