InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,839 ($63.22). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,810 ($62.84), with a volume of 356,037 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on IHG. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,296.67 ($56.14).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,896.91. The company has a market cap of £8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.16.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

