Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) PT Raised to $140.00 at Raymond James

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.92.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $120.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,034 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,765. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,672,000 after purchasing an additional 173,980 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

