Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Up 209.2% in July

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,700 shares, an increase of 209.2% from the June 30th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ IMTE opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23. Integrated Media Technology has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMTE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Media Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

