Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given New C$197.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$196.00 to C$197.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IFCZF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.88.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of IFCZF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.10. 402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.39. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $103.32 and a 1 year high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.