Insider Selling: State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) CEO Sells 4,488 Shares of Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE STT opened at $87.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.26. State Street Co. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.28.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

