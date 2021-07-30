Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.92, for a total transaction of $1,664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.90, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.51, for a total transaction of $1,382,550.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Juan Andres acquired 101,616 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.28 per share, with a total value of $739,764.48.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $1,186,100.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $770,550.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $812,250.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $1,115,000.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,153,550.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $7.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $353.60. 11,299,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,205,508. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.63. The company has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $362.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $763,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

