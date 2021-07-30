Insider Selling: Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) COO Sells $33,720.00 in Stock

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) COO John Lauten sold 12,000 shares of Minim stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $33,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Minim stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,026,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,198. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market cap of $88.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.10. Minim, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Minim had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

