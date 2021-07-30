Insider Selling: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $167.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth $726,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

