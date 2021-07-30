Insider Selling: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $167.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth $726,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.