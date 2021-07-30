Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Sells 9,800 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $1,279,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,194. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GSHD opened at $119.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.13. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 247,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 154,652 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

