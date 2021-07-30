Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Sells 9,800 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $1,279,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,194. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
GSHD opened at $119.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.13. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.54.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
