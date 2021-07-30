Insider Selling: EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Director Sells 2,377,695 Shares of Stock

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,377,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $12,102,467.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEG opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYEG. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $100,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

