Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Sells $4,881,107.15 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 69,581 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $4,881,107.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 6,293 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $441,516.88.

On Thursday, July 8th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 38,135 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $2,671,738.10.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 24,163 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $1,574,461.08.

On Friday, July 2nd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,719,742.31.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 14,225 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $925,194.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 58,791 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,828,469.92.

On Friday, June 25th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 3,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $195,060.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,154.14.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $69.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.04. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.39.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in BigCommerce by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,420,000 after purchasing an additional 496,292 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BigCommerce by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after purchasing an additional 680,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in BigCommerce by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,970,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

