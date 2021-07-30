Insider Selling: Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) COO Sells $31,086.53 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $31,086.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ACU stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.04. Acme United Co. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.26.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Acme United had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 20.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acme United during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Acme United by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 416,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 17,625 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Acme United in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

