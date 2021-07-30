Insider Buying: ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Insider Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £8,880 ($11,601.78).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 30,999 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £23,249.25 ($30,375.29).

On Friday, July 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 27,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £20,520 ($26,809.51).

On Wednesday, July 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 107,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £84,530 ($110,438.99).

On Monday, July 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 46,283 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £37,026.40 ($48,375.23).

On Thursday, July 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 11,500 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 31,304 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £23,791.04 ($31,083.15).

On Tuesday, May 25th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 1 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of GBX 100 ($1.31).

ULS stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 74.60 ($0.97). 86,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,285. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 84.16. ULS Technology plc has a 52-week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of £48.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

