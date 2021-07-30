Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director Jose Vizquerra purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.19 per share, with a total value of C$31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 336,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,071,875.09.

TSE:OSK traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,430. Osisko Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 11.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSK. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

