Insider Buying: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) CFO Purchases 4,345 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.66 per share, for a total transaction of $315,707.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicolet Bankshares stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.39. The stock had a trading volume of 47,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,132. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.67. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.23 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

