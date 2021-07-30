Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.58. Inseego has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Inseego by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 222,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Inseego by 2,784.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,476 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Inseego by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

