Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Announces Earnings Results

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. Inovalon updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.730-$0.750 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.200 EPS.

Inovalon stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.89. 692,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,364. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.63. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

