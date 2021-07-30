Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 7896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.
The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,873 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 384,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 95,740 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 98.04, a current ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Innoviva Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVA)
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.