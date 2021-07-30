Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 7896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 73.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other Innoviva news, Director George Bickerstaff acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,977.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Innoviva by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 28,873 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 384,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 95,740 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares during the period. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 98.04, a current ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Innoviva Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

