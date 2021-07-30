Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Shares Purchased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EJAN. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $4,595,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $2,415,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 90,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,182 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $1,476,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 161,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 48,342 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EJAN traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.30. 12,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.82. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

