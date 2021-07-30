Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 67.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 476,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 192,248 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.0% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 317,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 67,461 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 25.9% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 272,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 55,962 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 34.5% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.75. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94.

