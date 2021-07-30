InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $114.53 and last traded at $113.39, with a volume of 9294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.74.

The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,277 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.50. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

