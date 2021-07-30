Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Down 4.6%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.14 and last traded at $29.14. 34 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 174,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on INBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,296 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 104,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

