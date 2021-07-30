Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Down 4.6%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.14 and last traded at $29.14. 34 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 174,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.
Several research firms have weighed in on INBX. Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 70,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,296 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $589,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 104,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inhibrx by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 49,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.
Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.
Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.