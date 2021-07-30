Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 83.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE INGR traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.21. 18,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,078. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 234.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.85. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

