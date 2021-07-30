Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. Ingevity updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE NGVT traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,689. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

