Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.92

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.92 and last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 23014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Get Infosys alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,351,000 after buying an additional 1,617,266 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 619.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,329,564 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Infosys by 12.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Infosys by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.