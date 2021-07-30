Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 89.8% from the June 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IMCI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 22,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,625. Infinite Group has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23.

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Infinite Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter.

Infinite Group, Inc is a developer of cybersecurity software and a provider of cybersecurity related services and managed information security related services to commercial businesses and government organizations. Its services include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Security Assessment, and Incident Response.

